Chiefs Declining Fifth-Year Option For DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Chiefs are declining the fifth-year option for former first-round DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

Anudike-Uzomah, 24, was a first-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2023 draft out of Kansas State. He signed a four-year, $11.8 million rookie deal through 2026 with a fifth-year option for 2027.

He was placed on injured reserve back in August of 2025 and missed the entire season due to a hamstring injury.

In 2024, Anudike-Uzomah appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and recorded 27 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

We will have more on Anudike-Uzomah as it becomes available.