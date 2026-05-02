AFC Notes: Tyler Linderbaum, Deshaun Watson, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes that Bengals’ second-round EDGE Cashius Howell has drawn comparisons to Maxx Crosby based on his high motor. One anonymous AFC scout called Howell “relentless” and expects him to have a long career: “He doesn’t have the elite bend that some of the other rushers have, but he is absolutely relentless and will play a long time in the NFL as a result.”

has drawn comparisons to based on his high motor. One anonymous AFC scout called Howell “relentless” and expects him to have a long career: “He doesn’t have the elite bend that some of the other rushers have, but he is absolutely relentless and will play a long time in the NFL as a result.” One anonymous assistant coach thinks third-round CB Tacario Davis‘ physicality, range, and ball skills can make up for his lanky frame: “Can get leggy at times, but he’s good enough with his hands to offset that. Super long and physical and showed good ball skills.”

Browns

Earlier this week, there were reports that Browns QB Deshaun Watson had the early lead on the starting job over QB Shedeur Sanders. Cleveland HC Todd Monken isn’t ready to say anybody has an edge yet because of how much can change.

“I would love to have that,” Monken said, via 92.3 The Fan. “I’m not there yet, so I can’t say that. We’ve been on the field 3 practices. . . . What I’ve seen after three days, that gives us a 40,000-foot view of where we’re at, but that can change once we get back on the field. There’s only so many reps you get, you’ve got to start to target towards who is gonna start opening day. That can still change. That can change, even if someone is gonna get two-thirds of the reps and someone’s getting one-third of reps because you’re still gonna play preseason games.”

Ravens

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta was asked why the team opted to pass up on selecting a center at any point this past weekend, given the fact that C Tyler Linderbaum moved on to the Raiders as one of the offseason’s top free agent targets.

“There were a couple centers that we really liked… could we have traded up? Potentially… but for us to do that would have cost our second-round pick, our third-round pick and our fourth-round pick… Would I rather have Ja’Kobi [Lane], [Elijah] Sarratt and [Matt] Hibner? I probably would than one player at that point… there’s nobody that we looked at that we thought… is going to necessarily be an impact player for us this year.” DeCosta said, via RavensWire.com.