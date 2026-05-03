AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Brandon Beane, Bills, Jets Roster Predictions

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane had interest in South Carolina S Jalon Kilgore and was thrilled to be able to get him in the fifth round on day three of the draft.

“Jalon was another guy we really liked, and we had a pretty good value. We sent [secondary coach] Joe Danna down to work him out, spent some time with him,” Beane said. “He’s a safety first, played kind of a hybrid star, nickel position there. … That’s why we sent Joe Dana down just to do the safety stuff, talk to him. Very familiar with that program. Know Shane Beamer very well. I actually called Shane again this morning on my way in. Just wanted to run through him one more time. He was going back through some stuff that I didn’t even remember. Maybe I had heard before. Played at a high school where he was the best player on the team, played quarterback, punt returner. That’s something else that we would potentially look at for him.”

“You just made the best pick in the draft,” Kilgore said when the team selected him. “I promise you, coach. I promise you.”

Bills

The Bills have entered the past several seasons with high hopes, given that QB Josh Allen is at the helm, yet GM Brandon Beane admits he is upset that the team hasn’t been able to reach the Super Bowl and win it all.

“Listen, no one’s more angry that we haven’t got it done at myself than me,” Beane told Tyler Dunne of GoLongTD.com. “And I’ll always be that way. I don’t need outside motivation. I don’t need that. If we go in there right now and we play ping-pong, I’m going to try and whip your ass. And if you beat me, I’m going to try and figure out what you did and how you beat me. And I’m going to tell you to get your ass back over here soon and we’re going to come back at it until I can beat you. And so as long as Terry Pegula and the Pegula family allows me to do this job, that’s what it’s going to be.”

Jets

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic projects the Jets’ 53-man roster following the 2026 NFL Draft: