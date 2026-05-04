Cowboys Sign UDFA OL DJ Wingfield

The Dallas Cowboys are signing UDFA OL DJ Wingfield to a contract following a tryout at rookie minicamp last weekend, his agent Brett Tessler announced.

Wingfield, 25, was a three-star recruit and the 10th-ranked interior offensive linemen in the 2022 recruiting class out of Redondo Beach, California. He committed to New Mexico after spending two years at El Camino Junior College from 2020 to 2021 but transferred to Purdue after two years with the Lobos.

Wingfield then transferred to USC for his final season in 2025, but was ruled ineligible by the NCAA after looking for a fifth year of eligibility.

In his FBS career, Wingfield appeared in 22 games over three years at New Mexico and Purdue.