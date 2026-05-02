Raiders Officially Sign 17 UDFAs

The Raiders announced the signing of 17 undrafted free agents, including Indiana RB Roman Hemby, who won the National Championship this past season.
The following is a full list of players signing with the Raiders after going undrafted:
- QB Jacob Clark
- LS Tyler Duzansky
- RB Roman Hemby
- OT Isaiah Jatta
- S Devin Lafayette
- TE Matt Lauter
- K Kansei Matsuzawa
- CB Caleb Offord
- G Justin Pickett
- WR Chase Roberts
- WR Corey Rucker
- DE Cian Slone
- DT Gary Smith III
- LB Xavian Sorey Jr.
- LB Chris Thomas
- S Tanner Wall
- WR E.J. Williams Jr.
Hemby, 23, transferred to Indiana for his final season after previously spending four seasons with Maryland.
He won the National Championship with Indiana in 2025 and was also named Third-team All-Big Ten.
In his five college seasons, Hemby appeared in 58 games and had 711 carries for 3,467 yards and 29 touchdowns. He also caught 129 passes for 1,086 yards and five touchdowns.
We will have more on the Raiders as it becomes available.
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