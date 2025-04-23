AFC Notes: Draft Buzz, James Cook, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- Bills GM Brandon Beane said RB James Cook is not at team facilities for voluntary workouts, but isn’t concerned: “Can’t tell you when he’s definitely coming or not… I mean, it’s voluntary.” (Joe Buscaglia)
- Beane said Cook never informed him he’s missing workouts because of his contract status: “He hasn’t told me that. Doesn’t mean he won’t be here next week or the week after. He’ll be ready to go.” (Sal Capaccio)
- Buffalo re-signed CB Tre’Davious White to a one-year extension in recent weeks. Beane said they remain confident in White’s ability: “He brings great experience… We have a lot of confidence in Tre, but no promises were made… We’re pulling for him, and would love nothing more if we wins the starting job.” (Fitzgerald)
Dolphins
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler write the Dolphins have been linked by other teams as having interest in a defensive back in the first round, potentially Texas CB Jahdae Barron or Georgia S Malaki Starks.
Jets
- The Athletic’s Dianna Russini expects the Jets to have significant interest in Penn State TE Tyler Warren with the No. 7 pick.
- ESPN’s Peter Schrager has also heard steady connections between Warren and the Jets for weeks. FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz writes the Jets are among several teams that love Warren.
- The Jets are among the teams showing interest in Ohio State QB Will Howard, per ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler.
Patriots
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler write that the leaguewide expectation is that the Patriots will take LSU OL Will Campbell with the No. 4 pick.
- FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz has also heard the Patriots are locked in on Campbell. He met with owner Robert Kraft during the pre-draft process. A former GM told Schultz: “Three-year starter. Just a vintage Mike Vrabel player.”
