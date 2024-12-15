2025 NFL Head Coach & GM Tracker

By
Nate Bouda
-

Here’s our 2025 NFL Head Coach & GM Tracker. We’ll be updating this tracker to include interviews and candidates linked to the open coaching and GM jobs over the next month or so. 

NFL Logo

 

NFL teams are allowed to begin interviewing candidates for head coach vacancies as soon as Week 18 after the league made changes to the process a few years ago. 

We’ll add more jobs and candidates to the list as the news is available so be sure to check back for the latest updates!

 

2025 NFL Head Coach & GM Tracker

 

Head Coach Jobs:

Bears

Jets

Saints

GM Jobs:

Jets

Candidates:

  • Former Titans GM Jon Robinson
  • ESPN analyst Louis Reddick

 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply