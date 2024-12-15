Here’s our 2025 NFL Head Coach & GM Tracker. We’ll be updating this tracker to include interviews and candidates linked to the open coaching and GM jobs over the next month or so.
NFL teams are allowed to begin interviewing candidates for head coach vacancies as soon as Week 18 after the league made changes to the process a few years ago.
We’ll add more jobs and candidates to the list as the news is available so be sure to check back for the latest updates!
2025 NFL Head Coach & GM Tracker
Head Coach Jobs:
Bears
Jets
Saints
GM Jobs:
Jets
Candidates:
- Former Titans GM Jon Robinson
- ESPN analyst Louis Reddick
