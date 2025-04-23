Jaguars Among Teams Inquiring About Trade Into Top Three, Potentially Targeting Travis Hunter

According to Dianna Russini, the majority of the teams calling about a trade for the top three or four picks have their eyes set on Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter.

She confirms a report that the Browns and Giants are fielding trade calls about moving back, and that the Browns’ slot is viewed as where a team needs to get to in order to land Hunter.

Russini mentions the Jaguars and Raiders among the teams making calls about moving up, with Jacksonville a team to watch in particular. Russini says the Jaguars want to keep this draft “electric” and are targeting an offensive player with their first pick.

Moving down for the right trade offer is also an option for the Jaguars, per Russini.

The current expectation is that the Browns are high on Hunter and are leaning toward making him the pick at No. 2 overall.

Hunter won the Heisman Trophy this past season for a remarkable year in which he was not just a two-way player, but the most effective two-way player in a long, long time in college football.

Now, Hunter’s off to the NFL and is not expected to fall outside of the top five or perhaps even the top three picks. The biggest question is actually where Hunter will play. He ended the past season with well over 1,000 snaps, but in just 13 games. That’s not realistic to project carrying over to the NFL, so teams will have to decide where they believe Hunter will be the most effective.

Hunter, 21, was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2021 class and originally committed to Florida State. Hunter later flipped his commitment to Jackson State to play for legendary NFL CB Deion Sanders, becoming the first five-star to sign with an HBCU.

After a season at Jackson State, Hunter followed Sanders to Colorado in 2023. He was a two-way player as both a cornerback and wide receiver, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2024 for his efforts.

In 2024, Hunter appeared in 13 games for Colorado. On defense, he recorded 36 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, four interceptions, and 11 pass deflections. On offense, he caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns, plus rushed for another score.

We’ll have more on the NFL Draft, the Jaguars and Hunter as the news is available.