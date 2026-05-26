Jaguars Announce Three Diversity Coaching Program Additions Including Former NFL OL Zach Banner

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have added Maurice Banks, Zach Banner and Tyshon Fogg to the coaching staff as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program.

These three with be with the team for the Jaguars’ offseason program from May to June.

Banner, 32, is a former fourth-round pick by the Colts in the 2017 NFL Draft. Indianapolis cut him loose at the start of his rookie season and he was claimed by the Browns.

Cleveland waived him in March of 2018 and he was claimed by the Panthers, but cut during spring camp. He signed with the Steelers in August of 2018 and finished out his rookie contract in 2019.

Banner re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2020 but played just one game due to injury. Pittsburgh re-signed Banner to a two-year deal but eventually opted to cut him due to injury issues.

In his career, Banner appeared in 30 games over four years with the Steelers and Browns.