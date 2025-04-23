Virginia Tech RB Bhayshul Tuten Visited Three Teams, Had Private Workouts With Two Others

Virginia Tech RB Bhayshul Tuten has drawn plenty of interest as one of the fastest players in the draft, with Andy Bitter of VirginiaTech.com noting that he has visited with the Browns, Cowboys, and Steelers.

Tuten has also spoken with the Bengals, done film work with the Rams, and participated in the Eagles’ local prospect day. He believes that he has met with 20 of the league’s 32 teams, including having private workouts with the Bills and Commanders.

Tuten, 23, attended North Carolina A&T before transferring to Virginia Tech.

He was named Second Team All-ACC twice in 2023 and 2024.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco and believes he could become a three-down starter in his career.

In two seasons with the Hokies, Tuten appeared in 24 games and rushed 356 times for 2,022 yards (5.7 YPC) to go along with 25 touchdowns. He also caught 50 passes for 320 yards (6.4 YPC) and four touchdowns.