Raiders Interim OC Scott Turner Top Target For Bill Belichick At North Carolina

According to Ian Rapoport, Raiders interim OC Scott Turner has emerged as the top target for North Carolina HC Bill Belichick to join his staff as the offensive coordinator.

Turner was promoted to offensive coordinator to replace Luke Getsy this offseason after Las Vegas struggled to start the season.

The results have not materially improved but the Raiders have dealt with a lot of injuries and Turner has a lot of previous play-calling experience.

Turner, 42, is the son of veteran coach Norv Turner. He began his NFL career as a graduate assistant at Oregon State back in 2005. He took his first NFL coaching job with the Panthers in 2011 as an offensive quality control coach.

From there, Turner had stints with the Browns and Vikings before he was eventually hired as the Panthers QB coach in 2018. Carolina then promoted him to offensive coordinator/QBs coach.

Turner left along with HC Ron Rivera to join Washington in 2020 and signed an extension heading into the 2022 season. However, he was let go after the season. The Raiders hired him as their passing game coordinator in 2023.

In 2022, the Commanders were No. 20 in total yards, No. 24 in points scored, No. 12 in rushing yards and No. 21 in passing yards.