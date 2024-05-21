Steelers Signing RB Jonathan Ward

According to Aaron Wilson, the Steelers are signing veteran RB Jonathan Ward.

Pittsburgh hosted Ward at their rookie minicamp and decided to give him a contract shortly after.

Ward, 26, signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan back in 2020. He bounced on and off their practice squad before being promoted to the active roster in October of his rookie season.

Arizona re-signed Ward as an exclusive rights-free agent for the 2022 season. However, he was placed on injured reserve and later released.

From there, Ward joined the Titans’ practice squad and was eventually promoted to the active roster.

In 2023, Ward appeared in seven games for the Titans and had three carries for 11 yards.