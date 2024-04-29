Vikings Pick Up Fifth-Year Option For LT Christian Darrisaw

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have picked up LT Christian Darrisaw‘s fifth-year option.

This is the expected move as Darrisaw has established himself as one of the better left tackles in football. He should be in line for a major contract extension soon.

The fifth-year option is worth $16.037 million guaranteed for the 2025 season.

Darrisaw, 24, was a three-year starter at Virginia Tech and was named first-team All-ACC in 2020. The Vikings drafted Darrisaw with pick No. 23 overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Darrisaw signed a four-year, $13,346,141 with the Vikings that included a $7,066,284 signing bonus. The Vikings exercised his fifth-year option in 2024 worth $16.037 million guaranteed for the 2025 season.

In 2023, Darrisaw made 15 starts for the Vikings at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 7 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.