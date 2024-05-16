Falcons Release OLB Ade Ogundeji

The Atlanta Falcons announced they released OLB Ade Ogundeji on Thursday, per Terrin Waack of the team’s site.

Greg Auman notes Ogundeji was set to have an increased salary to $3 million and it could make sense to be re-signed by Atlanta at a cheaper deal.

According to OverTheCap, the Falcons will free up $3,116,000 in cap space by releasing Ogundeji and create $60,038 in dead money.

Ogundeji, 25, was drafted by the Falcons in the fifth round out of Notre Dame in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3.72 million rookie contract.

He missed all of last season on injured reserve before being activated in January.

In 2022, Ogundeji appeared in 16 games for the Falcons and recorded 42 total tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.