NFC Notes: Terrion Arnold, Dallas Turner, Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears first-round QB Caleb Williams has already been declared the team’s starter ahead of their rookie minicamp. Chicago OC Shane Waldron outlined how he plans to get Williams comfortable from the start of the season.

“I think for me, the things we’re pouring into him right now is just the understanding of the big picture of the game and all the intricacies and the nuances of, first of all, between college and the NFL and being able to start with that ground floor approach and build that repertoire of his up as we’re going,” Waldron said, via NBC Sports’ Josh Schrock.

“So for me, it’s helping him with the big picture of the game, understanding the offense, understanding situational football, and then Kerry being a great technician and making sure we’re always working on the fundamentals and that belief in the basics. And then [passing game coordinator] Thomas [Brown], with the passing game and everything he can bring there and his prior experiences to lean on.”

Bears QB coach Kerry Joseph feels Williams is off to a strong start early on: “Coming into this minicamp, he was light years ahead of the information that he already had.” (Courtney Cronin)

Lions

Lions first-round CB Terrion Arnold went into the reasoning behind choosing number zero for his NFL number.

“When I say it ain’t nobody like me, it’s talking about the secondary,” Arnold said, via ESPN’s Eric Woodyard. “Obviously, last year in this secondary, we had ups and downs, but we’re going to be exciting, we’re going to be dynamic, we’re going to play fast and it ain’t going to be nobody like us.”

“So, when I say it ain’t nobody like me, it ain’t nobody like me.”

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell wants first-round EDGE Dallas Turner to “get comfortable” in their outside linebacker role.

“For Dallas, it’s just getting comfortable in that home position on the edge as an outside linebacker,” O’Connell said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.

Turner said he’s had to temper down his aggressiveness in minicamp.

“Have you ever seen one of those little kids in public, and their mom has that backpack leash on them?” Turner said. “It’s kind of like that. So the kid wants to run and play and do all that stuff, but the mom is like, ‘No, come back over here.’ It’s kind of like easing us into it.”