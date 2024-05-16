Rams Sign Two Draft Picks

The Los Angeles Rams signed third-round DB Kamren Kinchens and fifth-round DE Brennan Jackson to rookie contracts on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson.
Los Angeles now has just one remaining unsigned draft pick:
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Jared Verse
|DE
|2
|Braden Fiske
|DT
|Signed
|3
|Blake Corum
|RB
|Signed
|3
|Kamren Kinchens
|S
|Signed
|5
|Brennan Jackson
|DE
|Signed
|6
|Tyler Davis
|DT
|Signed
|6
|Joshua Karty
|K
|Signed
|6
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|Signed
|6
|Beaux Limmer
|C
|Signed
|7
|K.T. Leveston
|OT
|Signed
Kinchens, 21, was a First-team All-American in 2022 and was twice named First-team All-ACC in 2022 and 2023.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,763,762 rookie contract that includes a $1,011,828 signing bonus and will carry a $1,047,957 cap figure in 2024.
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Browns S Juan Thornhill.
In three seasons with the Hurricanes, Kinchens appeared in 33 games and recorded 162 tackles, one sack, 11 interceptions, two touchdowns, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.
