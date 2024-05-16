Rams Sign Two Draft Picks

The Los Angeles Rams signed third-round DB Kamren Kinchens and fifth-round DE Brennan Jackson to rookie contracts on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Los Angeles now has just one remaining unsigned draft pick:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Jared Verse DE 2 Braden Fiske DT Signed 3 Blake Corum RB Signed 3 Kamren Kinchens S Signed 5 Brennan Jackson DE Signed 6 Tyler Davis DT Signed 6 Joshua Karty K Signed 6 Jordan Whittington WR Signed 6 Beaux Limmer C Signed 7 K.T. Leveston OT Signed

Kinchens, 21, was a First-team All-American in 2022 and was twice named First-team All-ACC in 2022 and 2023.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,763,762 rookie contract that includes a $1,011,828 signing bonus and will carry a $1,047,957 cap figure in 2024.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Browns S Juan Thornhill.

In three seasons with the Hurricanes, Kinchens appeared in 33 games and recorded 162 tackles, one sack, 11 interceptions, two touchdowns, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.