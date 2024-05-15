AFC Notes: DJ Chark, Bo Nix, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton said one of the big adjustments that rookie QB Bo Nix will have to make is taking snaps from under center.

“Bill Walsh used to believe — they were under center back then, three-step, three-and-a-hitch, five-step, five-and-a-hitch, seven-step and a hitch,” Payton said, via PFT. “One of the concerns he always had with the [shotgun] was that you have to then translate that. If I have a five-step drop under center, it’s a three big-and-a-hitch in the gun. If it’s seven under center, it’s five. So there’s some of those conversions that we’re working on. All of these guys in college now are in the gun, but [Nix] took snaps under center. Some of them just haven’t taken snaps [under center]. You know when they’ve never taken a snap under center when at the end of the game, they’re killing the clock, taking a knee and they’re doing it from the gun. Then they probably aren’t under center at all. So, he’s done that.”

Payton added that he loves Nix’s mobility and values that in his quarterback.

“We’ve always valued that in the position, players that can create,” Payton said. “You go back to Steve Young. So it’s our game a little bit, relative to protections and when the pocket gets a little muddy, the ability for the quarterback to move some, move a lot, and make the right decisions. That’s the same for Zach Wilson, it’s going to be the same for Jarrett [Stidham]. Those guys have good movement skills. So it’s a trait we look for.”

Chargers

Chargers’ new WR DJ Chark believes Justin Herbert is a top-five quarterback in the NFL and has already established good timing with him in practice.

“He’s a Top-5 QB in this league,” Chark said, via ProFootballTalk. “The way he prepares, seeing the way he works, catching passes from him. The timing has been great. Playing with a guy like that — I’ve played with many QBs in my career, so being able to play with an elite guy is definitely something that I’m excited to do. I feel like he can help me in a lot of different ways.”

Chark points out he’s always been good at “stretching the field” and believes Herbert will help increase his productivity.

“I’ve been really good at stretching the field, and having a quarterback like Justin, that’s something he really excels at, he can only bring me up a notch,” Chark said. “Justin is the type of quarterback who elevates the guys around him.”

According to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, the Chargers were interested in WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling before he signed with the Bills.

Chiefs

Chiefs OL Kingsley Suamataia is competing for a starting spot along the team’s offensive line and said that he’s looking to prove himself worthy every day in practice.

“[I] just come in and work every day. I’ve got to put my best forward and outwork the guy in front of me,” Suamataia said, via Chiefs Wire. “I definitely love all the guys that are here, coming in as a rookie trying to gain all the knowledge I can so I can learn the playbook the best, so I can potentially be out there and play next to them. It’s definitely a great opportunity for me, I’m super excited. I’m happy, [Head] coach [Andy Reid] can put that on me that I can play, I’m ready.”