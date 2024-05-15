AFC Notes: Frank Gore, Drake Maye, Eliot Wolf, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Former NFL RB Frank Gore Sr. thinks people undervalued his son, Frank Gore Jr., who just signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent.

“We’re good. We’re going to Buffalo man to do our thing. Tell them they better be ready-trust me,” said Gore Sr., via Josina Anderson. “I know what I’m raising. Folks slept on my son; they slept on me too–they’ll see. My bloodline is for real. Our (pre-draft) testing was identical. All the scouts were like you can tell that’s my son. I !@%$ with (Brandon) Beane. He’s the real deal. I’m happy to get my son to this point. We’re coming to play. Buffalo got a dog; I promise you that. I don’t give a %#$ about a draft pick. We’re about to party and do our thing.”

Dolphins

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN cites an anonymous NFL executive who thinks Dolphins’ second-round OT Patrick Paul needs time to develop.

“I thought he would need a little time,” said an NFL executive. “Other guys ahead of him were more ready to contribute right away. But if he gets the fundamentals down, he can be a really good player. And maybe Miami’s offense can find creative ways to use him.”

Patriots

The Patriots received plenty of calls regarding pick No. 3 in the past draft. De facto GM Eliot Wolf stated they were firm on picking first-round QB Drake Maye.

“Not close, not close. …We were listening throughout the process, we weren’t stringing these teams along. No one ever, like, the opportunity to pick Drake (Maye) superseded anything that anyone offered,” Wolf said, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “There was nothing out there that made us come off our plan.”