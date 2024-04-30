Ravens Exercise Fifth-Year Option For OLB Odafe Oweh

The Baltimore Ravens announced they are picking up the fifth-year option for OLB Odafe Oweh.

The fifth-year option will cost the Ravens $13.251 million fully guaranteed in 2025.

Oweh, 25, was a two-year starter at Penn State and was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2020. Baltimore used the No. 31 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on him.

Oweh is entering the fourth year of a four-year, $11,342,390 contract with the Ravens that included a $5,609,011 signing bonus. The Ravens will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2023, Oweh appeared in 13 games for the Ravens and recorded 23 total tackles, four tackles for loss, five sacks and two forced fumbles.