Latest On Free-Agent RB Dalvin Cook

Veteran RB Dalvin Cook said in a recent interview he is “taking calls” from teams, but he didn’t make it sound like there was any deal imminent.

Cook went on to say his current focus is on getting in shape so he’s ready to contribute to a team in training camp and take advantage of whatever opportunity he gets.

“Right now just really focusing on myself, getting ready for training camp, getting ready for what’s coming up next,” he told Aaron Wilson. “Patience is the key, right now the only thing I’m really focusing on is getting myself in tip-top shape and ready to tote the rock come fall.”

There hasn’t been a whole lot of buzz around Cook this offseason. He was linked to the Cowboys earlier this offseason but they elected to re-sign Ezekiel Elliott.

It seems like Cook will have to wait a while longer to find a new team, but there should be opportunities in August and September once teams have to manage the inevitable wave of running back injuries.

Cook, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $6.35 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.13 million for the 2020 season when the Vikings signed him to a five-year, $63 million extension through 2025.

Cook was due base salaries of $10.4 million and $11.9 million over the next two seasons when the Vikings released him last summer. He caught on with the Jets on a one-year deal worth $7 million but was waived at the end of the season and signed by the Ravens to the practice squad for the playoffs.

In 2023, Cook appeared in 15 games for the Jets and rushed 67 times for 214 yards (3.2 YPC) and no touchdowns, adding 15 receptions on 20 targets for 78 yards.

