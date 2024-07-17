Steelers Sign LB Tyler Matakevich To One-Year Deal, Waive S Jalen Elliott

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they signed LB Tyler Matakevich to a one-year deal on Wednesday.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Steelers waived S Jalen Elliott in a corresponding move.

Matakevich, 31, was drafted by the Steelers in the seventh round out of Temple in 2016. He finished a four-year rookie deal worth $2.4 million and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season.

The Bills signed Matakevich to a two-year contract worth $9 million and returned to Buffalo on a one-year deal in 2022. Buffalo agreed to a one-year extension with him last offseason and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2023, Matakevich appeared in all 17 games for the Bills and recorded seven total tackles.