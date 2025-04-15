BREAKING: OT Tyron Smith Announces Retirement

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports former Jets and Cowboys OT Tyron Smith has announced his retirement.

Rapoport adds Smith will sign a one-day contract with Dallas to retire as a Cowboy.

Smith, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2011. He signed a ten-year, $109 million contract with Dallas back in 2014 that includes $40 million guaranteed.

Smith was set to make a base salary of $13.6 million in the final year of his deal when he agreed to a reworked contract. He played out the deal and signed a one-year deal with the Jets in free agency.

In his 14-year career, Smith appeared in and started 171 games, primarily at left tackle. He finished as an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, a two-time All-Pro selection and a member of the HOF All-2010s Team.