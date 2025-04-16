49ers OL Isaac Alarcon Suspended Six Games

The NFL has officially suspended 49ers OL Isaac Alarcon for six games without pay for violating the league’s policy of performance-enhancing substances, per Matt Maiocco.

San Francisco signed him to a futures deal back in January.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Alarcón, 26, played football for Borregos Monterrey in Mexico. He worked out for NFL scouts at the end of the 2019 season and was allocated to the Cowboys as a part of the International Pathway Program in 2020.

He has spent the past four seasons on Dallas’ practice squad.

Alarcon has yet to appear in an NFL game.