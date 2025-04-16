Bengals Re-Sign QB Logan Woodside

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have re-signed QB Logan Woodside.

We have signed free agent QB Logan Woodside. : https://t.co/X9MJODmHOs pic.twitter.com/KRxbBoPaHD — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 16, 2025

He was on their practice squad last season and returns to their 90-man roster this offseason.

Woodside, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bengals back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2,529,996 contract that included a $69,996 signing bonus, but was waived by the Bengals as they trimmed their roster down to 53 players.

Woodside was on and off of the Titans practice squad before returning to Tennessee in 2019. He wound up being among Tennessee’s roster cuts but was brought back and added to their practice squad before re-signing to a futures deal in January 2020.

Woodside returned on an exclusive rights contract in 2022 before being cut coming out of camp. He re-signed to the practice squad but was signed away by the Falcons later in the year.

After playing out his contract in Atlanta, Woodside signed with the Bengals in April of 2024 but was cut coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad.

For his career, Woodside has appeared in 13 games and recorded four completions on seven attempts for 34 yards, no touchdowns and an interception.