Bears Re-Signing TJ Edwards To Two-Year, $20 Million Extension

The Chicago Bears are signing LB TJ Edwards to a two-year, $20 million contract extension that includes $16.6 million fully-guaranteed, according to Ian Rapoport.

Edwards, 28, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2019. He made the team coming out of camp each of his first three seasons and played out a three-year, $1.767 million deal.

Edwards was slated to be a restricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a one-year deal with Philadelphia.

From there, he signed a three-year deal with the Bears back in 2023.

In 2024, Edwards appeared in and started all 17 games for the Bears and recorded 129 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, three pass deflections and an interception.