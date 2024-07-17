Chiefs Announce Six Roster Moves

The Kansas City Chiefs announced they’ve placed four players on the active/Physically Unable to Perform list, including DT Derrick Nnadi, DE Charles Omenihu, G Joe Thuney, and CB Jaylen Watson.

Kansas City also placed DE B.J. Thompson on the active/Non-Football Injury list and signed WR Kyle Sheets to a contract on Wednesday.

We have signed Free Agent WR Kyle Sheets. We have placed DT Derrick Nnadi, DE Charles Omenihu, G Joe Thuney, and CB Jaylen Watson on Active/PUP. We have placed DE B.J. Thompson on Active/NFI. pic.twitter.com/wZYfggdXfs — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 17, 2024

Thompson, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Stephen F. Austin.

He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $4,111,652 rookie contract and is set to make a base salary of $915,000 in 2024.

Thompson recently suffered a seizure during a special teams meeting and went into cardiac arrest. He was stabilized at the hospital and team activities were canceled for the remainder of that day. It is currently believed that he will make a full recovery and is going through procedures with the team.

In 2023, Thompson appeared in one game and recorded two tackles.

Sheets, 23, went undrafted out of Slippery Rock in 2023 before catching on with the Saints.

New Orleans later opted to let him go and he is now getting a chance with Kansas City.

During his four seasons with Slippery Rock, Sheets caught 154 passes for 2,440 yards and 29 touchdowns. He also had one interception on defense.