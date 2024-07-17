NFL Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Stephon Gilmore, Justin Simmons

Brandon Aiyuk

Ian Rapoport has a difficult time believing the 49ers will trade WR Brandon Aiyuk because they are still in the Super Bowl hunt.

because they are still in the Super Bowl hunt. Rapoport could see Aiyuk make slightly less than Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown ‘s $28 million per year.

‘s $28 million per year. Rapoport points out the next step in Aiyuk’s contract situation is whether he shows up to training camp.

According to Mike Garafolo, the 49ers’ offer to Aiyuk was below players like Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle ‘s $28.25 million average and the Eagles’ DeVonta Smith ‘s $25 million per year salary.

‘s $28.25 million average and the Eagles’ ‘s $25 million per year salary. Garafolo reports the 49ers haven’t made a contract offer since May and Aiyuk was obviously frustrated over the situation, leading to his trade request.

Stephon Gilmore

Free agent CB Stephon Gilmore is confused by all the talented veteran DBs who remain unsigned: “There are still some good corners and safeties out there like Justin Simmons and myself that are still not signed. Honestly, I’m still being patient and staying ready until teams see what they have in training camp; but you mean to tell me among 32 teams that there are 64 starting corners that are better than me? I don’t think that. If teams want to win, I think they should sign the best players. I know I’m still a starter in this league. I started games last year, but the season doesn’t start until September, we got a while.” (Josina Anderson)

Justin Simmons

The Broncos released Pro Bowl S Justin Simmons this offseason for salary cap purposes after eight seasons with the team. Simmons is making the most of the situation and isn’t setting a timeline on when he might sign with a team.

“Obviously, it’d be so great right now to know where I’m going, what I can be studying, who I can be playing for, matchups that I’ll have, and all that good stuff. But ultimately, I think it’s challenging me in a positive way,” Simmons said, via Bradey King of Denver7 News. “I think complacency can be a thing when you just get caught up in a routine of doing the same things over and over and over, finding little increments of growth. For me now, everything’s new. I’m having to ask questions, take accountability, learn from people who have been in it before. Whether they’re three years in, 10 years in, just getting some insight, getting some wisdom. I think it’s going to help me grow tremendously.”

“Who knows? I could sign tomorrow, I could sign two weeks into camp, I could sign the first game of the season. You just never know how these things go. So, it’s caused me to slow down and give up control because it’s not in my control.”