AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns QB Deshaun Watson hasn’t lived up to the massive contract he signed so far due to a lack of consistent play and availability. Cleveland RG Wyatt Teller feels Watson still has the elite traits within him and compared him to the league’s headliner at the position.

“I would love to say he has glimpses of Patty Mahomes,” Teller said, via Tyler Dunne of GoLongTD.com. “Patty Mahomes is a once-in-a-lifetime guy. I mean, he’s insane. And he has great outlets, he has great receivers, he has a great defense. He has all these different things around him to make him better. But he is the truth. I believe that Deshaun has that. I truly do. I’ve seen glimpses of it.”

“Putting a whole game together, it’s tough. Putting a whole season together, putting a whole stretch together, it’s fucking hard, man. I couldn’t imagine taking two years off of football and expecting to play at the same level I was playing at, 2020 and 2021. So he’s the helm of my team. I pray that he has an unbelievable season and honestly plays out of his mind — not to win a Super Bowl, but just for himself. I truly believe that he’s a great leader.”

Steelers

Steelers TE Connor Heyward has typically played on special teams through his first two years in the league. In 2024, Heyward is hoping to make a larger impact as an offensive player.

“It’s hard to get hype for the game when you’re not playing as much offense or defense because growing up, that’s part of the game,” Heyward said, via SteelersWire. “Special teams is fun, but you want to be out there for offense and defense.”