AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns
Browns QB Deshaun Watson hasn’t lived up to the massive contract he signed so far due to a lack of consistent play and availability. Cleveland RG Wyatt Teller feels Watson still has the elite traits within him and compared him to the league’s headliner at the position.
“I would love to say he has glimpses of Patty Mahomes,” Teller said, via Tyler Dunne of GoLongTD.com. “Patty Mahomes is a once-in-a-lifetime guy. I mean, he’s insane. And he has great outlets, he has great receivers, he has a great defense. He has all these different things around him to make him better. But he is the truth. I believe that Deshaun has that. I truly do. I’ve seen glimpses of it.”
“Putting a whole game together, it’s tough. Putting a whole season together, putting a whole stretch together, it’s fucking hard, man. I couldn’t imagine taking two years off of football and expecting to play at the same level I was playing at, 2020 and 2021. So he’s the helm of my team. I pray that he has an unbelievable season and honestly plays out of his mind — not to win a Super Bowl, but just for himself. I truly believe that he’s a great leader.”
Ravens
- When projecting the Ravens’ 53-man roster, Jeff Zrebeic of The Athletic writes sixth-round QB Devin Leary is on the roster bubble and can determine if he’s kept on the active roster or practice squad this preseason.
- As for the running back spot, Zrebiec notes fifth-round RB Rasheen Ali has a chance to seize the No. 3 job but if the team doesn’t think he’s ready, they could add a veteran.
- At wide receiver, Zrebiec considers Malik Cunningham, Keith Kirkwood and Sean Ryan to be on the bubble but adds not to discount Cunningham’s chances of earning a spot. He expects the Ravens to keep six receivers at most, and mentions WRs/KRs Deonte Harty and Tylan Wallace could be competing for one spot.
- Zrebiec says the sense is Ravens OL Ben Cleveland, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, seventh-rounder Nick Samac, Tykeem Doss and Tashawn Manning are all competing for two or three roster spots.
- Zrebiec mentions UDFA LB Yvandy Rigby was turning some heads in OTAs before getting hit with an injury and the Ravens have a long history of undrafted linebackers making the team.
- At cornerback, Zrebiec thinks there are just one or two spots available for players on the bubble, including Jalyn Armour-Davis, Damarion Williams, Ka’dar Hollman and Tre Swilling.
- Zrebiec highlights safety depth as a potential area of concern for the Ravens.
- Ravens OC Todd Monken on his first impression of RB Derrick Henry: “He’s been great. Been here a majority of the time, a real pro.” (Ravens’ social media)
Steelers
Steelers TE Connor Heyward has typically played on special teams through his first two years in the league. In 2024, Heyward is hoping to make a larger impact as an offensive player.
“It’s hard to get hype for the game when you’re not playing as much offense or defense because growing up, that’s part of the game,” Heyward said, via SteelersWire. “Special teams is fun, but you want to be out there for offense and defense.”
