NFC Notes: Kyle Allen, Dan Morgan, Bears’ Offseason, Lions, Panthers

Bears

The Bears have made several moves for free agents this offseason, including signing players like WR Olamide Zaccheaus, C Drew Dalman, DE Dayo Odeyingbo, DT Grady Jarrett, G Joe Thuney, and G Jonah Jackson. GM Ryan Poles thinks they are in a “really good place” and were able to address several needs.

“I feel like we’re in a really good place,” Poles said, via Larry Mayer of the team’s site. “Was really happy on how free agency went. Was able to really attack some needs that our roster had to have to compete and be a good football team.”

Poles has been pleased with their new coaching staff under Ben Johnson and how they’ve prepared for the entire offseason.

“I’ve been happy about that process and thankful for the staff and the work from the coaches to execute at a high level, both with the trades and with free agency. And then really been excited about the work that we’ve done preparing for the draft. We’re about to go down the home stretch. Scouts are going to come into town and really start to nail down the board.”

Poles pointed out he’s taken several trips with Johnson to scout players.

“We’ve taken some good trips with the coaching staff,” Poles said. “We went down to Austin, we went to Columbus and had a good time meeting with the players, digging a little bit deeper, getting them on the board, understanding what they know, what they might struggle with, and just have better perspective on the guys that we’re going to be looking at in the draft. Again, thankful for the work that everybody’s done in that process. This coaching staff has been outstanding with their evaluations, the volume of evaluations that they’ve done, and really been impressed by their ability to evaluate as well.”

Lions

Lions GM Brad Holmes said the team added QB Kyle Allen as competition for Hendon Hooker for the backup quarterback position.

“I mean, look, it’s just competition,” Holmes said, via the team’s website. “That’s all it is. I mean, look, we like Hendon, excited about him. I’ve always said about Hendon, you know, kind of a lot of steps on his journey coming out of high school and, you know, at Virginia Tech or Tennessee, like, it wasn’t immediately he was the guy. He had the injury that first year, then last year, that was the first year that he kind of was able to do a full year of training camp and during the season. And then we brought Teddy Bridgewater in just because we were gearing up for the playoffs and postseason and he just wasn’t ready yet, you know? And he understood that.”

Panthers

Although Panthers GM Dan Morgan said they are comfortable with WRs Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, Adam Thielen and David Moore, he mentioned they won’t shy away from bolstering the group in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“We’re excited about the development of Xavier [Legette] and Jalen Coker and some of our young guys,” Morgan said, via PanthersWire. “So with [Adam] Thielen still in there, re-signing David Moore—I think we do feel good about our receiver room. We’re looking forward to seeing them compete and just get better and better. That’s not to say that we’re not gonna invest in a receiver at some point during the draft. So we’re just gonna draft really good football players and if it’s a wideout, then so be it.”