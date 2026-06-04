Lions Fifth-Round WR Kendrick Law Suffers Season-Ending Torn ACL

Lions HC Dan Campbell said fifth-round WR Kendrick Law suffered a torn ACL in practice and will miss the entire 2026 season, per Justin Rogers.

Detroit will place Law on the injured reserve in the near future.

Law, 21, was a four-star recruit and the third-ranked athlete in the 2022 class. He originally committed to Alabama and remained there for three years before transferring to Kentucky.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had him as the No. 22-ranked receiver in this year’s draft class.

He signed a four-year, $4,838,044 rookie contract that includes a $458,044 signing bonus.

During his college career, Law appeared in 46 games and recorded 86 receptions for 883 yards (10.3 YPC) and four touchdowns, to go along with 16 rushing attempts for 83 yards (5.2 YPC).