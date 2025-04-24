Brian Daboll Expects Russell Wilson To Be Starting Quarterback

Giants HC Brian Daboll said QB Russell Wilson “will be our starter” when he discussed the quarterback depth chart.

Wilson said he expected to be the starter after signing with New York.

“Yeah, I expect to be the starter and come in here and be ready to rock and roll every day,” Wilson said, via PFT. “To be able to lead. I think this team is looking for someone to lead them in every way in terms of the process in the offseason, during the season, our habits and our thought process and how we create a great winning culture and how to continue to establish that and really build on the things we do well and the things that we continue to need to do. I think the big part of me is this will be my 14th year to be able to lead an amazing group of men that really have big hopes and goals and dreams and desires, and we all share the same goal. So, I think that’s the best part about it is I get to be around a lot of extremely, extremely talented guys.”

Wilson, 36, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos in 2022 in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.

However, Wilson didn’t even reach the new portion of his deal before being released by the Broncos, who absorbed a record $85 million dead cap hit. The Steelers later signed him to a one-year contract for the veteran minimum.

In 2024, Wilson appeared in 11 games for the Steelers and completed 63.7 percent of his pass attempts for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He added 43 carries for 155 yards and two touchdowns.