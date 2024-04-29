Bills Exercising Fifth-Year Option For DE Greg Rousseau

According to Peter Schrager, the Bills are exercising the fifth-year option for DE Gregory Rousseau.

The deadline for fifth-year options is in a few days. Buffalo will pay Rousseau $13.387 million fully guaranteed for the 2025 season.

Rousseau, 24, was a one-year starter at Miami and was named second-team All-American, ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year and first-team All-ACC. He chose to opt out of the 2020 season.

The Bills drafted Rousseau with the No. 30 pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $11,608,200 deal that included a $5,802,327 signing bonus.

In 2023, Rousseau appeared in 16 games for the Bills and recorded 42 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery and four pass deflections.