AFC Notes: Jerod Mayo, Chop Robinson, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

According to SI.com’s Albert Breer, Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray turned down an interview for New England’s primary football executive position.

turned down an interview for New England’s primary football executive position. Former NFL official John Parry is leaving ESPN to join the Bills as an officiating liaison, per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post.

Dolphins

Many around the league had some confusion over the Dolphins selecting first-round DE Chop Robinson because other prospects on the board had more tangible production. Miami GM Chris Grier loves Robinson’s ability to pressure the quarterback and believes he’ll cause havoc regardless of his past production in traditional statistics.

“Since you guys have known me over the years, we’ve talked about the stats part,” Grier said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “For us, it’s an important part, but we’ve always talked about the ability to disrupt the passer.”

“His disruption stuff numbers are all very high. For us, working through the analytics, watching him and what he does and contributes, sacks people always want to – the guy that comes to mind for me would be Danielle Hunter had four career sacks coming out of college, and he’s become a really good player in this league.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo reflected on saying they were ready to “burn some cash” in free agency back in January, calling it a “rookie mistake” that PR chief Stacey James admonished him for.

“That was a rookie mistake. That was a rookie mistake by me,” Mayo said, via Ricky Doyle of NESN. “As soon as I got downstairs, (Stacey James) slapped me in the head, like, ‘What are you doing?’ You understand what I meant, though. What I really meant, though, is we’re going to be, obviously, smart with cash and smart with acquisitions. I was just very excited. At the same time, I feel like we’re building the roster the way we want to build it.”

Patriots LB Marte Mapu won’t specify what position he’s playing in year two: “Just focusing on what they’re telling me to focus on.” (Chad Graff)