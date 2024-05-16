Lions Sign TE Sean McKeon, Cut TE Isaac Rex

The Detroit Lions announced they signed TE Sean McKeon on Thursday and waived TE Isaac Rex in a corresponding move.

McKeon, 26, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan in 2020. He’s bounced on and off Dallas’ practice squad ever since.

He finished last season on injured reserve.

In 2023, McKeon appeared in nine games for the Cowboys but hasn’t recorded any statistics.