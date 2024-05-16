Bills Sign S Dee Delaney, Release WR Quintez Cephus

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed S Dee Delaney and released WR Quintez Cephus.

Delaney, 29, wound up signing on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Miami in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract but was waived coming out of the preseason.

From there, Delaney had stints with the Dolphins, Jets and Washington before joining the Buccaneers for the 2021 season. Tampa Bay re-signed him to an exclusive rights deal before last season.

In 2023, Delaney appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 25 tackles, two interceptions and five passes defended.

Cephus, 26, was a three-year starter at Wisconsin before being selected by the Lions in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,599,288 that included a signing bonus of $304,288. He was entering the final year of that deal when he was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for gambling and released by the Lions.

In 2022, Cephus appeared in four games for the Lions and caught two passes for 15 yards receiving and no touchdowns.