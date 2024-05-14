NFC Notes: Justin Jefferson, Jordan Love, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears LG Teven Jenkins has been a key contributor when on the field but he’s dealt with numerous injuries to begin his career. Jenkins is set to be an unrestricted free agent next offseason, but he has made it clear he wants to remain in Chicago.

“What I got from my agent, we had to wait until after the draft, is all I know,” Jenkins said, via Alyssa Barbieri of the Bears Wire. “We’re going to try to reach out to them here soon, but right now, we’re playing the waiting game. I want to be a Bear for a long time. I still do. That has not change since I’ve been drafted. But we’re going to see how things unfold and how things play out and just take it day by day. I’m just going to try to be a great leader for the O-line room and a great player for the team.”

“Darnell (Wright) at right (tackle), Nate at right guard, we’re still having a position battle at center, me at left guard and Braxton (Jones) at left tackle right now. I feel like that’s how we’re going to do this offseason right now, and that’s a great line right now to attack this whole offseason.”

Packers

Heading into the 2023 season, Green Bay had plenty of question marks on the offensive side of the ball starting with QB Jordan Love. Following a great season, Packers OC Adam Stenavich brought up continuity as a major factor for the confidence around the offense heading into the new season.

“Oh it’s night and day,” Stenavich said, via Paul Bretl of the Packers Wire. “Night and day because like last year, going into the draft, we had maybe three receivers on the roster. We had two tight ends on the roster, so it was just one of those things where you didn’t really know what direction you could go yet because you didn’t really know who was gonna be on your team and what skillset they had and even going into camp and going into the season, it was the same deal like, how much can you put on these guys plates and allow them to go out and execute?”

“Now everyone has a year under their belt, so to speak. It’s been great to just know what these guys are good at, what they need to improve on and just allow them to just go ahead and be the best players that they can be.”

Vikings

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah doesn’t see a “bad ending” to contract negotiations with WR Justin Jefferson.

“I will say that, yeah, I don’t view this as stressful at all, and I don’t personally think there’s going to be a bad ending,” he said, via Vikings Wire. “Obviously, you get to this place where you get talking about a unique talent, a unique player, a unique competitor, and an organization that wants to make right by him.”