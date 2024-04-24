BREAKING: Lions Signing OT Penei Sewell To Record Four-Year, $112M Extension

According to Mike Garafolo, the Lions have agreed to terms with OT Penei Sewell on a four-year, $112 million extension on Tuesday to make him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL.
Garafolo adds Sewell’s contract includes $85 million guaranteed.
Detroit had a decision to make on Sewell’s fifth-year option with the deadline looming on May 2. He’ll now receive a contract through the next four years.
Sewell, 23, was drafted by the Lions with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $24,099,068 rookie contract that included a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.
In 2023, Sewell appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and started each time at offensive tackle.
GMEN RT Evan Neal now has his agent seeking a long term deal with the GMEN.