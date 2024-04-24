BREAKING: Lions Signing OT Penei Sewell To Record Four-Year, $112M Extension

According to Mike Garafolo, the Lions have agreed to terms with OT Penei Sewell on a four-year, $112 million extension on Tuesday to make him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL.

Garafolo adds Sewell’s contract includes $85 million guaranteed.

Detroit had a decision to make on Sewell’s fifth-year option with the deadline looming on May 2. He’ll now receive a contract through the next four years.

Sewell, 23, was drafted by the Lions with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $24,099,068 rookie contract that included a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2023, Sewell appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and started each time at offensive tackle.