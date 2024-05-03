Seahawks Signing First-Round DT Byron Murphy Jr.

The Seahawks are signing first-round DT Byron Murphy Jr. to a rookie contract, according to Tom Pelissero.

Murphy, 21, was a one-year starter at Texas and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2023. He was one of the breakout players of the 2023 college football season and the Seahawks used the No. 16 pick in the 2024 draft to select him.

The No. 16 overall pick is signing a four-year, $16,083,122 fully guaranteed contract. The deal is also projected to include a $8,287,557 signing bonus and a $2,866,889 cap figure for the 2024 season, yet these numbers are likely slightly higher given the contract value. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Ed Oliver.

In three years at Texas, Murphy recorded 70 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and eight sacks in 34 career games.