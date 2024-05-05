Seahawks Sign DT Buddha Jones

The Seattle Seahawks announced Sunday that they’ve signed undrafted nose tackle Buddha Jones to a contract.

Jones took part in the Seahawks’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis the past few days and did well enough to earn an offer from the team.

Seattle had an open roster spot, so there was no corresponding move required to sign Jones.

Jones, 6-foot-1, 307 pounds, began his college career at Kent State before transferring to Troy. He wound up going undrafted out of Troy a few weeks ago.

For his career, Jones appeared in 34 games at Troy over the course of 34 games and recorded 64 tackles, no sacks, a forced fumble, three recoveries and two pass defenses.