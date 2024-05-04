Chiefs Sign 17 Undrafted Free Agents, Cut Six Players

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Saturday that they’ve officially signed 17 undrafted free agents to contracts. 

The full list includes:

  1. Texas Christian RB Emani Bailey
  2. Utah CB Miles Battle
  3. Southern Mississippi LB Swayze Bozeman
  4. Kansas State WR Phillip Brooks
  5. James Madison WR Reggie Brown
  6. Texas Tech TE Baylor Cupp
  7. Marshall T Ethan Driskell
  8. Penn State LB Curtis Jacobs
  9. Florida State DT Fabien Lovett
  10. Tennessee Chattanooga T Griffin McDowell
  11. Oklahoma G McKade Mettauer
  12. Kent State CB Derrick Miller
  13. Brigham Young P Ryan Rehkow
  14. Southern California CB Christian Roland-Wallace
  15. UCLA RB Carson Steele
  16. Villanova G Nick Torres
  17. Central Connecticut LB Luquay Washington

The Chiefs also cut six players including:

  1. WR Anthony Miller
  2. WR Jacob Copeland
  3. TE Izaiah Gathings
  4. S Tyree Gillespie
  5. DE Jordan Smith
  6. WR Shi Smith

Steele, 21, was a two-year starter at Ball State from 2021 and 2022 before transferring to UCLA in 2023. He earned First-Team All-MAC honors in 2022 while leading the conference in rushing.

Altogether, Steele rushed 648 times for 3,294 yards (5.1 YPC) with 26 touchdowns, to go along with 58 receptions for 486 yards (8.4 YPC) and 4 receiving touchdowns. 

