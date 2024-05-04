Commanders Signing LB Bo Bauer

The Commanders announced on Saturday that they have signed LB Bo Bauer to a contract.

Bauer went undrafted back in 2023 out of Notre Dame and never caught on with an NFL roster.

He was not announced with the Commanders 2024 UDFA class given that he was from the previous draft class.

During his five seasons with the Fighting Irish, Bauer appeared in 56 games and made two starts. He recorded 121 tackles, two and a half sacks, and two interceptions.