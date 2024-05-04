Eagles Sign Fifth-Round OL Trevor Keegan

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Saturday that they’ve signed fifth-round OL Trevor Keegan.
The Eagles now have two of their 2024 draft picks under contract:
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|22
|Quinyon Mitchell
|CB
|2
|40
|Cooper DeJean
|CB
|3
|94
|Jalyx Hunt
|DE
|4
|127
|Will Shipley
|RB
|5
|152
|Ainias Smith
|WR
|5
|155
|Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
|LB
|5
|172
|Trevor Keegan
|OG
|Signed
|6
|185
|Johnny Wilson
|WR
|Signed
|6
|190
|Dylan McMahon
|OG
Keegan, 23, was a three-year starter at Michigan. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection and team captain as a senior.
The Eagles used the No. 172 overall pick in the fifth round on Keegan. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,274,276 contract which includes a signing bonus of $254,276.
For his career, Keegan appeared in 44 games and made 37 starts with 36 of them coming at left guard.
