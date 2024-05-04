Eagles Sign Fifth-Round OL Trevor Keegan

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Saturday that they’ve signed fifth-round OL Trevor Keegan

The Eagles now have two of their 2024 draft picks under contract:

Round Pick Player Pos. Note
1 22 Quinyon Mitchell CB  
2 40 Cooper DeJean CB  
3 94 Jalyx Hunt DE  
4 127 Will Shipley RB  
5 152 Ainias Smith WR  
5 155 Jeremiah Trotter Jr. LB  
5 172 Trevor Keegan OG Signed
6 185 Johnny Wilson WR Signed
6 190 Dylan McMahon OG  

 

Keegan, 23, was a three-year starter at Michigan. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection and team captain as a senior.

The Eagles used the No. 172 overall pick in the fifth round on Keegan. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,274,276 contract which includes a signing bonus of $254,276.

For his career, Keegan appeared in 44 games and made 37 starts with 36 of them coming at left guard.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply