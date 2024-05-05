Former Browns RB Duke Johnson Retiring From NFL

According to Ari Meirov, former Browns RB Duke Johnson has announced his retirement from the NFL after eight seasons.

Johnson, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.105 million contract when he agreed to a three-year, $15.6 million extension for the 2018 season through 2021.

Cleveland traded him to the Texans in August of 2019 in exchange for a conditional 2020 third-round pick. Johnson was set to make a base salary of $4.65 million in the final year of his agreement when the Texans cut him.

The Jaguars signed Johnson to their practice squad but released him shortly after. He caught on with the Dolphins practice squad and was briefly on the active roster before having a short stint with the Bills.

In eight seasons, Johnson appeared in 97 games and made 21 starts. He rushed 532 times for 2,265 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 311 passes for 2,870 yards and 12 touchdowns.

We wish Johnson the best in his retirement!