AFC Notes: Cameron Heyward, Myles Murphy, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals DE Myles Murphy said he wasn’t in great football shape last year and added that he’s in a much better position heading into 2024.

“There’s a difference between combine condition and football condition,” Murphy said, via PFT. “I was in great combine condition last year, but not in good football condition. Now I’m in really good football condition.”

Browns

When appearing on NFL Total Access, Browns’ veteran S Rodney McLeod said he plans on retiring from the NFL following the 2024 season.

“This is the last lap for me. It’s been a long career, a prosperous one. One that many didn’t anticipate when I started off being undrafted,” McLeod said. “But, I’ve been able to achieve a lot. I’m just looking forward to just rocking out with my teammates this year and giving it my all. Hopefully, we’ll end up where we want to be, which is that last dance at the end of the year.”

Steelers

Veteran DE Cameron Heyward has spent 14 seasons in Pittsburgh but isn’t participating in offseason workouts as he looks for an extension. Heyward wants to remain a Steeler but also wants his worth on a new deal.

“Have always attended these, but at this time it’s just contract negotiations, and I want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler, but we’ll see what happens,” Heyward said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “I’m training hard. It’s nothing I’m not doing on and off the field. I’m doing everything possible, and we’ll get there when we get there.”