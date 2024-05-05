AFC Notes: C.J. Mosley, Josh Uche, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald went through the six Dolphins UDFAs including a quarterback who can potentially compete for the QB3 job.

from UTEP who had four offers after the draft per his agent . One AFC coordinator on Hardison: “He’s an intriguing arm, but he’s not extremely accurate. He’s tough as [expletive]. But at least he showed arm talent that is different from some other guys.”

from Ohio State, and Jackson pulled NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein scouting report: “He comes off the ball and snaps into contact but needs to play with better inside hands to improve his power down the middle. Jones has talent as a move blocker and pass protector and is set up to become a backup guard, with a chance to move up the ladder.” Jackson also named C Andrew Meyer, OT Bayron Matos, WR Je’Quan Burton, and TE Hayden Rucci who are all likely headed for the practice squad at best.

Jets

Jets LB C.J. Mosley revised his contract to lower his salary and add a year to the deal. Mosley went through how it unfolded and described how important it was for him to stay in New York, regardless of money.

“We had a face-to-face, a heart-to-heart,” Mosley said, via Eric Allen of the team’s website. “He wanted me here and I wanted to be here, and we made it happen. Definitely appreciative of it. There were no dramatics. We didn’t have to waste any time, so we just got it done and got to work.”

“That’s what it’s all about. It’s not always about the money and the pay cut and all that stuff, but sacrifices come with many different ways when you talk about sacrificing for your team and your teammates. It’s just one small gesture, but it goes a long way. When I say I don’t care about the money when I get on the football field, I just want to win and win with my teammates.”

New Broncos DE John Franklin-Myers said on social media the Jets “didn’t offer anything close” to the two-year, $15 million contract he received.

Patriots

Patriots DE Josh Uche re-signed in New England this offseason after turning down a $15 million offer elsewhere. Uche touched on what drove his decision and mentioned his desire to remain a Patriot.

“It was interesting. I had a lot of people calling me crazy. A lot of people focusing on the financial parts of the decision. But I feel like the team that gave me an opportunity, there’s nowhere else I’d rather be,” Uche said, via Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. “I can’t envision myself playing for another team. However that shakes out, I know at the end of the day, the ball was in my court, and this is the dream that I wanted to fulfill, to be a Patriot.”