AFC Notes: Odell Beckham Jr, Drake Maye, Dolphins, Patriots

Dolphins

SI’s Albert Breer detailed the interesting incentive bonuses Miami set up in WR Odell Beckham Jr. ‘s contract. Essentially, if the Dolphins finish as a top-20 scoring offense and Beckham records 55 catches for 800 yards and six touchdowns, he’ll max out his potential $8.25 million earnings.

Beckham can earn $400,000 for 566 yards, an additional $800,000 for 650 yards and an additional $1 million for 800 yards, so a total of $2.2 million in incentives for receiving yards.

He can make up to another $2.2 million for receptions under the same payout structure, with mileposts at 36 catches, 45 catches and 55 catches respectively.

Beckham can earn $400,000 for four touchdowns and another $450,000 for six touchdowns.

Dolphins WR Odell Beckham Jr . is joining the organization with something to prove and acknowledged his career is coming to an end: “I’m always here to prove something. It’s about finishing strong — ending my career on my terms, however long that is 1 year, 2 years, 3 years. If this is my last year… Want to finish it on a high note. Let’s have a great ending to the story.” (Cameron Wolfe)

Beckham is fine not being Miami's No. 1 option and hopes to keep up with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle's speed: "I gotta get back on the track, because it's some speed down here." (Wolfe)

Drake Maye

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo said first-round QB Drake Maye has a long ways to go but he’s been putting in the work to get better.

“He has a lot to work on. A lot to work on,” Mayo said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “But I have no doubt that he will put the time in. He was here all night trying to get on the same page as everyone else.”

Fellow Patriots second-round WR Ja’Lynn Polk was impressed with Maye’s arm talent.

“The guy can sling it, man,” Polk added. “He’s very confident. He’s a leader, very vocal; he’s setting the tone in practice, trying to get guys moving around and operating at a high level.”

Mayo added that QB coach Alex Van Pelt will be one of the main people that Maye will lean on.

“There has to be balance there, you don’t want Drake hearing too many voices,” he said. “You have to have a small circle that you can talk to and trust. I know AVP is in that circle with Drake.”

Patriots

Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton noted he’s worked on adding muscle this offseason and his goal weight is 190 pounds. (Doug Kyed)

noted he’s worked on adding muscle this offseason and his goal weight is 190 pounds. (Doug Kyed) New England QB Jacoby Brissett on OC Alex Van Pelt: “It’s about the players and he understands that. He molds it around the guys we have on our team.” (Mark Daniels)

on OC Pelt: “It’s about the players and he understands that. He molds it around the guys we have on our team.” (Mark Daniels) Brissett noted first-round QB Drake Maye has been texting him about the nuances of the position: “Got a lot of talent. He can make all the the throws. He wants to get better. That’s what you want.” (Daniels)