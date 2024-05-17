Tua Tagovailoa Has Missed ‘Large Majority’ Of Offseason Workouts, Looking For New Deal

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has missed the “large majority of voluntary offseason work” this offseason.

Jones says sources believe Tagovailoa’s absence is related to his contract status.

In years past, Tagovailoa was present for most of the voluntary work. However, he’s currently set to play out the 2024 season under the fifth-year option, which will cost the Dolphins $23.171 million guaranteed for the 2024 season.

The two parties are believed to be open to an extension, but no deal has come together up to this point.

It would likely cost the Dolphins $50 million per year or more to sign Tagovailoa long-term at this point, as Jared Goff just eclipsed this in his new deal with the Lions.

The Dolphins will have their franchise tag available next year if need be.

Tagovailoa, 26, was selected with the No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama in 2020 by the Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $30,275,438 rookie contract with a $19,578,501 signing bonus. He earned a base salary of $1,010,000 in the final year of his deal.

The Dolphins did, however, pick up Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option worth $23,171,000 for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Tagovailoa appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and completed 69.3 percent of his passes for 4,624 yards, 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

We’ll have more on Tagovailoa as the news is available.