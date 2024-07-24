AFC Notes: Tyreek Hill, Haason Reddick, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill on QB Tua Tagovailoa‘s contract situation: “Tua is very competitive. He doesn’t like to fall too far behind. He understands that we have a really good team. He doesn’t want to miss this window. We have a great offense, defense is looking really good, so I believe he’s going to practice.” (Cameron Wolfe)
- Hill adds Tagovailoa is in “great spirits” and he believes he will practice at the start of camp because of his competitiveness: “He’s very excited to be back in the building with the rest of the guys… still going through his business here even without a contract.” (Wolfe)
- Although he is seeking an extension, Hill told his agent Drew Rosenhaus “do not get me traded.” (Adam Beasley)
- Miami S Jordan Poyer says he is currently the healthiest he’s felt in a few years and he wasn’t healthy last season. (Wolfe)
Jets
- According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, a “full-blown extension” for Jets DE Haason Reddick is unlikely but an adjustment to the final year of his current deal “would likely” result in Reddick showing up.
- Per Brian Costello of the New York Post, the Jets offered Reddick an extension before the trade and they expected negotiations to continue as he participated in spring workouts.
- Costello adds the Jets are open to a short-term solution but Reddick is looking for a long-term deal. New York isn’t interested in negotiations with a player who is holding out.
- Connor Hughes reports the Jets told Reddick he would need to perform before giving him more than $25 million annually, and they would adjust his current deal in the meantime.
- Reddick let the team know he was on board for this and would show up to off-season workouts and training camp and then skipped everything. (Hughes)
- New York WR Garrett Wilson discussed his expectations for himself: “I really just want to be part of a team that’s great and reaches its full potential. The last two years have been what they’ve been and I’m excited for another opportunity to prove myself to the world.” (Zack Rosenblatt)
- Wilson touched on the huge contracts handed out to other receivers recently: “I have an opportunity to go join an elite group of guys… But I have to go do it.” (Hughes)
Patriots
- Patriots HC Jerod Mayo on the state of the QB room: “Coming out of spring I think it’s clear Jacoby [Brissett] is the most pro-ready guy we have.” (Jonathan Jones)
- Mayo continued: “I don’t think there’s any doubt, Jacoby (Brissett) is the starting quarterback at this point in time.” (Doug Kyed)
- Mayo also commented on DT Davon Godchaux and DE Matt Judon, who didn’t report to camp as they look for new deals: “The relationship is still good… Those are valuable pieces for our organization. They’ve done a lot of good for us.” (Mark Daniels)
- Regarding OL Michael Onwenu, Mayo isn’t sure where he will start the season: “We’re going to put the best five players out there on the offensive line. If that means (Mike) has to play guard or tackle, I don’t know.” (Daniels)
- Mayo responded to a question about the chances of first-round QB Drake Maye winning the starting job: “If he comes out here and lights it up, it goes back to quality of reps, it could absolutely happen.” (Daniels)
