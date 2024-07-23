NFL Transactions: Tuesday 7/23

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bengals

  • Bengals placed OT Trent Brown on the active/non-football injury list

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Dolphins

Falcons

  • Falcons signed OT Julién Davenport

Giants

Jets

  • Jets signed DB Nehemiah Shelton
  • Jets activated DT Leonard Taylor and WR Tyler Harrell from injured lists

Packers

  • Packers signed QB Jacob Eason
  • Packers waived LS Peter Bowden

Patriots

Raiders

  • Raiders placed LB Darien Butler, G Jacob Johanning, and G Jackson Powers-Johnson on the active/PUP list

Rams

Saints

Texans

  • Texans waived WR Jaxon Janke from injured reserve with a settlement
  • Texans WR Jared Wayne reverted to injured reserve

Titans

