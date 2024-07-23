NFL Transactions: Tuesday 7/23

49ers
- 49ers placed WR Ricky Pearsall on the active/non-football injury list
- 49ers placed DE Drake Jackson, LB Dre Greenlaw, and S Talanoa Hufanga on the active/PUP list
Bengals
- Bengals placed OT Trent Brown on the active/non-football injury list
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers placed DE Randy Gregory on the did-not-report list
Cardinals
- Cardinals waived OL Carter O’Donnell with an injury designation
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed WR Odell Beckham Jr. and LB David Long Jr. on the active/PUP list
- Dolphins signed WR Kyric McGowan and LB Emmanuel Ogbah
- Dolphins placed WR Tahj Washington on injured reserve
- Dolphins activated RB Salvon Ahmed and S Mark Perry from the non-football injury list
Falcons
- Falcons signed OT Julién Davenport
Giants
- Giants placed T Evan Neal and CB Aaron Robinson on the active/PUP list
- Giants placed DB Jalen Mills and DB Stantley Thomas-Oliver on the active/non-football injury list
Jets
- Jets signed DB Nehemiah Shelton
- Jets activated DT Leonard Taylor and WR Tyler Harrell from injured lists
Packers
- Packers signed QB Jacob Eason
- Packers waived LS Peter Bowden
Patriots
- Patriots placed RB Antonio Gibson on the active/non-football injury list
- Patriots placed C Jake Andrews, WR Kendrick Bourne, G Cole Strange, and LB Sione Takitaki on the active/PUP list
Raiders
- Raiders placed LB Darien Butler, G Jacob Johanning, and G Jackson Powers-Johnson on the active/PUP list
Rams
- Rams placed TE Tyler Higbee on the active/PUP list
Saints
- Saints signed WR Kevin Austin
- Saints re-signed ERFA Rashid Shaheed
Texans
- Texans waived WR Jaxon Janke from injured reserve with a settlement
- Texans WR Jared Wayne reverted to injured reserve
Titans
- Titans placed OT Nicholas Petit-Frere and WR Colton Dowell on the active/PUP list
