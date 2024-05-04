NFC Notes: Brian Gutekunst, Raheem Morris, Falcons, Packers, Panthers

Falcons

Despite never playing for new Falcons HC Raheem Morris, veteran S Jessie Bates feels they have a good relationship because of how Morris treats everyone around the facility.

“With coach Rah, I haven’t played for him or anything like that, but it almost feels like I played for him before,” Bates said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “With him coming in and setting the atmosphere for what we want to be as a team and the way he’s explaining everything — how he wants us to be football players, he wants guys to be complete men, just overall, all-around great people in this building.”

“So, I think it’s really good that you have the top of the top speaking about not just football, but being great people. And I think that can go a long way with us having success this year.”

Packers

The Packers shook up their RB room this offseason by signing RB Josh Jacobs and taking 2024 third-round RB Marshawn Lloyd in the draft. Green Bay GM Brian Gutekunst spoke about Lloyd’s strengths and what he can add to the position.

“I just think he had a very good start in the SEC,” Gutekunst said, via Paul Bretl of the Packers Wire. “was a really good back in the SEC, and I think it was just his overall ability not only as a runner but the ability to catch the ball, I think he’s got some return ability.”

“He’s a 220-pound man. He’s packed in a tighter frame but like his ability kinda to make people miss, he’s got a little juice to him and, again, he’s 220 pounds, he breaks tackles. We think his best football’s ahead of him, and we’re really excited to get him as well.”

Panthers

The Panthers signed 2024 UDFA K Harrison Mevis to compete with K Eddy Pineiro in camp. Mevis described where his nickname the “Thiccer Kicker” came from and what he adds to the organization.

“I’m a bigger guy for a kicker. He said that and that kind of sparked a fire in the locker room, and then it just spread to the fans. And everyone just fell in love with it. So I went with it,” Mevis said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic.

“I think it kind of gave (teammates) a sense of confidence, like I’m a high-profile kicker. It’s business at the end of the day with me. I’m gonna go out and give it 100 percent every single day for the team and try to make kicks.”